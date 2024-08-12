Czech National Bank Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $5,160,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,487,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.79.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.