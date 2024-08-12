Czech National Bank Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.07. The stock had a trading volume of 285,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.31.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

