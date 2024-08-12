Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.58. 941,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.