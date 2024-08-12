Czech National Bank Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,236.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,279.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,237.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,708 shares of company stock valued at $124,711,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

