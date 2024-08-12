Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Czech National Bank grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 381,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,237. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

