DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

