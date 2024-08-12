DA Davidson Lowers FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target to $1.05

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
NOTE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. FiscalNote has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.45.
FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
