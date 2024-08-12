DA Davidson Raises Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target to $65.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

NYSE DBD opened at $37.84 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,557.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.