DA Davidson Trims TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Target Price to $460.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $449.00.

BLD opened at $372.72 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

