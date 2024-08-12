DA Davidson Weighs in on First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $195.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $187.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $195.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2025 earnings at $192.25 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCA opened at $1,974.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,784.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,670.77. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $52.60 earnings per share.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
