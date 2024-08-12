DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 70.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

