Desjardins Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

