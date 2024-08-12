Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $81.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Light & Wonder from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.73.

NASDAQ LNW traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. 10,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,923. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1,626.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

