Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) to Sell

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 115 ($1.47). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.82) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.20) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.40 ($5.87).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 125.45 ($1.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.27).

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($56,741.21). Corporate insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

