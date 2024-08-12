Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $74.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.90.

PRKS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. 156,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,789. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

