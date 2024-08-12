Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

DEO stock opened at $124.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $175.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

