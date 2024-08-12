Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE DIN opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,624,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

