Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $121.29 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.