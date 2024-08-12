Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

