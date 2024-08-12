Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,470 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,435.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,843,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

