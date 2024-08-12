Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

