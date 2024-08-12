Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.20 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

