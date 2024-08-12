Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

