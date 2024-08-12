Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

