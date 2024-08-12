Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 40,875 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.