Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $102.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

