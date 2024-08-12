Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 110,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

