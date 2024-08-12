Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $128.89 on Monday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

