Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,149. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $220.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $227.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.