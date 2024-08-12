Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 211,870 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 244,580 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 232,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 246,452 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 0.2 %

GGAL opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

GGAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

