Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,940 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $85.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

