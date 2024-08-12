Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $979.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $928.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $949.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

