Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,375,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

