Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

