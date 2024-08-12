Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $70.64 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $844.15 million, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

