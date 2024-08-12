Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

