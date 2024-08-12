Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $246.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.33.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.