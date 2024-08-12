Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $77.31 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

