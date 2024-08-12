Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Southern by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

