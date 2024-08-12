Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

