Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $759,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $66.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

