Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $971,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 705,438 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,454,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,721,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
