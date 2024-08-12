Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,239 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

