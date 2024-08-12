Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 102.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day moving average of $254.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

