Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 627.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,636 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 137.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 444,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 257,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Viper Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
VNOM opened at $45.75 on Monday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
