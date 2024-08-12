Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $703,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2,597.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS DJUN opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

