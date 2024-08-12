Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,143,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,760,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

XHLF stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

