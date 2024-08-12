Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $345.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.05. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $356.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.