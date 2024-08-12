Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

