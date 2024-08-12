Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $801,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.28 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

